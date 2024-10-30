Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New $371,000 Investment in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 154,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Warner Music Group

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 135,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $3,812,077.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,725,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,790,405.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 628,205 shares of company stock worth $17,628,757. Company insiders own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WMG

Warner Music Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average of $30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 101.32% and a net margin of 8.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

About Warner Music Group

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.