Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 279 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lunt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Team Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.59.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.