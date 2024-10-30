PFG Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,424 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 586.4% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 28.8% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,079.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.69.

BK opened at $76.56 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $78.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

