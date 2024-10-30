PHINIA (PHIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect PHINIA to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.27). PHINIA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PHINIA to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PHIN opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.75. PHINIA has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $52.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PHIN shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PHINIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group started coverage on PHINIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

In related news, VP Michael Coetzee sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $42,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,353.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

