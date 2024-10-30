Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the mineral exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, October 21st. Macquarie lowered Piedmont Lithium from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.54.

Piedmont Lithium Stock Performance

Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. Piedmont Lithium has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $258.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $13.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

