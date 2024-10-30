Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors lowered its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,612,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,770,000 after buying an additional 505,632 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,828,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,971,000 after acquiring an additional 20,982 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 905,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,457,000 after acquiring an additional 57,608 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 530,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,178,000 after acquiring an additional 173,144 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6,714.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 451,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,723,000 after purchasing an additional 444,947 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $85.49 and a twelve month high of $95.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.17.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

