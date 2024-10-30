Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPDN opened at $0.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 11.89. Professional Diversity Network has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $3.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 43.32% and a negative return on equity of 149.58%.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

