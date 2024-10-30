Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Progress Software Trading Up 0.7 %

Progress Software stock opened at $65.13 on Wednesday. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $67.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Progress Software had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $178.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progress Software news, insider Ian Pitt sold 1,747 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $113,677.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at $206,076.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 7,797 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $525,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,774 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,276,029.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,844 shares of company stock valued at $656,550. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,629,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,127,000 after buying an additional 95,594 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Progress Software by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,966,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,713,000 after purchasing an additional 192,899 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,465,000 after buying an additional 34,318 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 964,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,985,000 after acquiring an additional 99,479 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 491,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares during the period.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

