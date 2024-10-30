ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, November 7th (NYSEARCA:BITI)

ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on Thursday, November 7th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF alerts:

ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

BITI opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86. ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,856,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF by 47.7% in the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 252,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 81,643 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF by 2,694.5% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 36,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 35,433 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF

The ProShares Trust – ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund tracks the inverse daily price movements of an index of front-month CME bitcoin futures. It aims to profit from the price decline of bitcoin. BITI was launched on Jun 21, 2022 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.