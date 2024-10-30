ProShares Short Financials Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, November 7th (NYSEARCA:SEF)

Shares of ProShares Short Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF – Free Report) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get ProShares Short Financials alerts:

ProShares Short Financials Stock Performance

Shares of SEF stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. ProShares Short Financials has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short Financials

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Short Financials stock. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. CPR Investments Inc. owned about 2.75% of ProShares Short Financials as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

ProShares Short Financials Company Profile

ProShares Short Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services economic sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), credit card insurers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.