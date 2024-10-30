ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, November 7th

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, November 7th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

SH stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SH. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth $13,825,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter valued at $14,472,000. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 266.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,563,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,404 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,095,000. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,766,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

