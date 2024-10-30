ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, November 7th

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, November 7th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOIL opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $69.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

