ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, November 7th

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 stock opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $28.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 76.9% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 748.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 303.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 29,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 21,991 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

