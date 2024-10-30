ProShares UltraShort Energy Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, November 7th (NYSEARCA:DUG)

ProShares UltraShort Energy (NYSEARCA:DUG – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, November 7th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 6th.
ProShares UltraShort Energy Stock Performance
DUG opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort Energy has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73.
About ProShares UltraShort Energy
