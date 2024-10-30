ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, November 7th (NYSEARCA:EPV)

Shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, November 7th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 6th.
ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA EPV opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44.
About ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.