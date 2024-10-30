ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, November 7th (NYSEARCA:EPV)

Shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, November 7th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSEARCA EPV opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44.

About ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe

The ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (EPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE All Cap Developed Europe index. The fund provides a daily leveraged inverse (-2x) exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of European developed markets equities. EPV was launched on Jun 18, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

