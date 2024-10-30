ProShares UltraShort Materials Stock Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, November 7th (NYSEARCA:SMN)

ProShares UltraShort Materials (NYSEARCA:SMN – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get ProShares UltraShort Materials alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Materials Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:SMN opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23. ProShares UltraShort Materials has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $10.73.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Materials

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Materials stock. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Materials (NYSEARCA:SMN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. CPR Investments Inc. owned about 16.85% of ProShares UltraShort Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About ProShares UltraShort Materials

ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. Component companies are involved in the production of aluminum, steel, non-ferrous metals, commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals, forest products, paper products, as well as the mining of precious metals and coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.