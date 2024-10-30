PTC (PTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $518.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.04 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 13.32%. On average, analysts expect PTC to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PTC Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $189.35 on Wednesday. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $135.16 and a fifty-two week high of $194.24. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 77.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.66.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PTC from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.09.
PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.
