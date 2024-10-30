Q1 Earnings Estimate for Apple Issued By KeyCorp

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Apple in a report issued on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel anticipates that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apple’s current full-year earnings is $6.65 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Apple’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AAPL. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.91.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $233.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.46. The company has a market cap of $3.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. Apple has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.49.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 517,924 shares of company stock valued at $114,786,399. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 62,999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 100,853 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,294,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in Apple by 5.0% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 25,688 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its position in Apple by 20.5% in the first quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 14,097 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 23,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

