Q1 EPS Estimates for East West Bancorp Lifted by Wedbush

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Wedbush lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.97. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.21 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.46.

Shares of EWBC opened at $98.48 on Monday. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $52.88 and a one year high of $99.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 362.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 131.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 490.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 6,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $472,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,343.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,509.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $472,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,343.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.71%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

