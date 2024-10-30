Q1 EPS Estimates for TechnipFMC Raised by Atb Cap Markets

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for TechnipFMC in a report released on Thursday, October 24th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

FTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.41.

FTI opened at $26.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.50. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.18.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.25. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 8.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,594,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259,348 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,049,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,652,000 after purchasing an additional 134,880 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,733,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,384,000 after buying an additional 204,435 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 50.3% in the second quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 3,419,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,429,000 after buying an additional 1,144,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 56.7% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,954,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,788 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

