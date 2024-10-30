Q4 Earnings Forecast for SLM Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:SLM)

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for SLM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SLM’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SLM’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $22.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average is $21.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. SLM has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $652.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.40 million. SLM had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 35.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

In other news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $102,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,811.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in SLM by 1,373.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of SLM by 46.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth $748,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

