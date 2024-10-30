Q4 Earnings Forecast for Texas Roadhouse Issued By Wedbush

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.56. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Roadhouse’s current full-year earnings is $6.38 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.17 EPS.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TXRH. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $193.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.81 and a 200-day moving average of $168.86. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $98.18 and a one year high of $193.23.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.92%.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,476,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,000,356,000 after acquiring an additional 53,419 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 22.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 909,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,230,000 after purchasing an additional 165,738 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 128.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,375,000 after buying an additional 430,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,859,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,108,000 after buying an additional 116,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

