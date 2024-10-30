Q4 EPS Estimates for CoStar Group Reduced by William Blair

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for CoStar Group in a report released on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for CoStar Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CoStar Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CSGP. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

CoStar Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $73.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.57. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $100.38. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.46 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $692.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.91 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $5,350,268.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,913,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,919,389.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $5,350,268.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,913,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,919,389.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance purchased 14,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.67 per share, with a total value of $1,099,963.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,263,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,315,527.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 25.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,035,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,046,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 97,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

