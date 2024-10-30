Q4 EPS Estimates for FTI Consulting Reduced by William Blair

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) – William Blair cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of FTI Consulting in a report issued on Friday, October 25th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for FTI Consulting’s current full-year earnings is $8.48 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on FCN. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of FCN stock opened at $201.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.15 and its 200 day moving average is $219.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.10. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $185.93 and a 52-week high of $243.60.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.16 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of FTI Consulting

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.5% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 76.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 2.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

(Get Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.