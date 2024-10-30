Raymond James Downgrades Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) to Market Perform

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.50 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BNP Paribas raised Frontier Communications Parent to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FYBR

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $35.89 on Monday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -97.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Communications Parent

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 277,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $1,817,000.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.