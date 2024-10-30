Raymond James Downgrades Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) to Market Perform

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.50 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BNP Paribas raised Frontier Communications Parent to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.31.
Frontier Communications Parent Trading Up 0.2 %
Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 277,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $1,817,000.
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.
