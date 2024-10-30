Raymond James Has Bearish Forecast for Capreit Q2 Earnings

Get Capreit alerts:

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Capreit in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Capreit to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Capreit Stock Performance

Capreit has a twelve month low of C$20.71 and a twelve month high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$278.13 million for the quarter.

Capreit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

About Capreit

