Raymond James Has Weak Estimate for Bsr Reit FY2024 Earnings

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bsr Reit in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.33.
Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($1.32). The business had revenue of C$57.78 million during the quarter.
Read Our Latest Analysis on HOM
Bsr Reit Stock Performance
