Raymond James Has Weak Estimate for Bsr Reit FY2024 Earnings

Get Bsr Reit alerts:

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bsr Reit in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.33.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($1.32). The business had revenue of C$57.78 million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Bsr Reit to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Bsr Reit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Bsr Reit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HOM

Bsr Reit Stock Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.