RCI FY2024 EPS Forecast Increased by National Bank Financial

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $3.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.49. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2025 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.35. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RCI. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $36.30 on Monday. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $48.19. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,303,371 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,690 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 37.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,570,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $220,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,894 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,563,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $390,738,000 after acquiring an additional 974,937 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 31.2% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,536,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,772,000 after acquiring an additional 603,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,994,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,752,000 after purchasing an additional 503,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

