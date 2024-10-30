Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
Regional REIT Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of LON RGL opened at GBX 129.80 ($1.68) on Monday. Regional REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 115 ($1.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 358 ($4.64). The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 131.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 69.56. The firm has a market cap of £210.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.59 and a beta of 0.90.
About Regional REIT
