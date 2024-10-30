Renovaro (NASDAQ:RENB) Stock Price Down 4% – Time to Sell?

Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENBGet Free Report)’s stock price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.51. 332,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 554,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Renovaro Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a market cap of $75.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.56.

Renovaro (NASDAQ:RENBGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Renovaro

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renovaro during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renovaro during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Renovaro during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Renovaro during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Renovaro by 904.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after buying an additional 3,526,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Renovaro Company Profile

Renovaro Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company’s product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV.

