Renovaro (NASDAQ:RENB) Stock Price Down 4% – Time to Sell?

Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.51. 332,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 554,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.
Renovaro Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a market cap of $75.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.56.
Renovaro (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Renovaro
Renovaro Company Profile
Renovaro Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company’s product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Renovaro
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Renovaro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renovaro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.