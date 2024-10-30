Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for VKTX FY2024 Earnings

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, October 24th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.95). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viking Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

VKTX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $73.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.87 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.67. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,157,000 after purchasing an additional 97,552 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,775,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 131,687 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total value of $10,088,541.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,929.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 131,687 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total value of $10,088,541.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,929.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 112,870 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $7,426,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,954,196.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 525,473 shares of company stock valued at $37,088,158 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

