Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PKG Q1 Earnings

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $9.00 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $226.06 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $148.50 and a 12 month high of $231.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 70,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,168,000 after buying an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 234,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,809,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 224,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,839,000 after acquiring an additional 14,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 108,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

