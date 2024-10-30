Ricardo Galvan Sells 1,976 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) SVP Ricardo Galvan sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $114,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,008. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ricardo Galvan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Ricardo Galvan sold 1,388 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $86,056.00.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Shares of GBX opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.00.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 125.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 26,457 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 150,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 18,924 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 109,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 40.6% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 30,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

