Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading 0.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Roku traded as high as $76.47 and last traded at $76.11. 370,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,319,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.05.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.55.

In related news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $109,012.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,582.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $1,930,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,544. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $109,012.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,582.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,566 shares of company stock worth $5,254,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Roku by 243.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Roku by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 30.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 65.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 206.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 18,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 2.08.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

