Roth Capital Comments on LKQ’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) – Roth Capital lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for LKQ in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.50. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LKQ. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $37.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.77. LKQ has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Institutional Trading of LKQ

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of LKQ by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of LKQ by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

