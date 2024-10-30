Roth Capital Cuts Earnings Estimates for Ormat Technologies

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Ormat Technologies in a report released on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.96 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Ormat Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ORA. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ORA opened at $80.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.53. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $81.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $212.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,388,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $356,670,000 after acquiring an additional 63,943 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,450,797 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,030,000 after purchasing an additional 86,291 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,322,936 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,855,000 after purchasing an additional 25,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 1,011.5% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 493,619 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,943,000 after buying an additional 449,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $32,436.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,754.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Byron G. Wong sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $94,924.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at $517,811.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $32,436.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,754.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

