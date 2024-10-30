Roth Capital Forecasts Mattel’s Q4 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mattel in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Mattel’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share.
Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MAT
Mattel Stock Up 0.6 %
Mattel stock opened at $19.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79. Mattel has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Mattel by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,231,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,974,000 after buying an additional 845,368 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Mattel by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 15,583,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,705,000 after acquiring an additional 112,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mattel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,685,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,487,000 after purchasing an additional 180,855 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 20,152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,995,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940,943 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,794,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,227 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mattel Company Profile
Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mattel
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.