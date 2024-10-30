Roth Capital Forecasts Mattel’s Q4 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAT)

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mattel in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Mattel’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

MAT has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mattel from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Mattel stock opened at $19.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79. Mattel has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Mattel by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,231,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,974,000 after buying an additional 845,368 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Mattel by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 15,583,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,705,000 after acquiring an additional 112,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mattel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,685,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,487,000 after purchasing an additional 180,855 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 20,152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,995,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940,943 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,794,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,227 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

