Roth Capital Has Positive Outlook of OSI Systems Q2 Earnings

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of OSI Systems in a research note issued on Monday, October 28th. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.18. The consensus estimate for OSI Systems’ current full-year earnings is $9.09 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.71 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OSIS. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OSIS opened at $133.56 on Tuesday. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $103.04 and a 12-month high of $158.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.38.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $344.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $2,898,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,523,062.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $415,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,175.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $2,898,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,523,062.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,107 shares of company stock worth $3,474,189. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of OSI Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OSI Systems by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,097,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,731,000 after buying an additional 107,383 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,249,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,508,000 after acquiring an additional 19,683 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 10.6% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 316,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,565,000 after buying an additional 30,464 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 713.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 85,904 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

