Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $13,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCL stock opened at $210.21 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $83.25 and a 52-week high of $214.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.61.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $204.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.27.

In other news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,164.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,164.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,629.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

