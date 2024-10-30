Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given New $515.00 Price Target at Stephens

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stephens from $481.00 to $515.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAIA. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $440.00 to $437.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Saia from $465.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Saia from $510.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Saia in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $518.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $511.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.00.

Saia Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $476.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.74. Saia has a 52-week low of $346.34 and a 52-week high of $628.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $424.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.07). Saia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $842.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Saia will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,069,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,559,000 after acquiring an additional 149,074 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 347.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 159,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,817,000 after purchasing an additional 124,117 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 64.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 250,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,589,000 after buying an additional 98,383 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at $27,733,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 43,625.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 38,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,016,000 after buying an additional 38,827 shares in the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

