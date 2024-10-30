Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IOT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Samsara from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Samsara Price Performance

IOT stock opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.37. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of -97.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 20,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $756,322.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,010,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,291,132.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Bicket sold 81,486 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $3,018,241.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dominic Phillips sold 20,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $756,322.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,010,326 shares in the company, valued at $37,291,132.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,813,824 shares of company stock worth $79,970,545. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Samsara by 104.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Samsara by 250.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

