Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) vs. Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Head to Head Comparison

Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS – Get Free Report) and Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Get Kaya alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Kaya has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sarepta Therapeutics has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.7% of Sarepta Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Kaya shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Sarepta Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaya 260.23% -9.79% 652.87% Sarepta Therapeutics 3.14% 5.32% 1.50%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Kaya and Sarepta Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kaya and Sarepta Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaya 0 0 0 0 N/A Sarepta Therapeutics 0 2 18 1 2.95

Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $182.95, suggesting a potential upside of 40.50%. Given Sarepta Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sarepta Therapeutics is more favorable than Kaya.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kaya and Sarepta Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaya $200,000.00 5.10 $1.61 million $0.02 2.30 Sarepta Therapeutics $1.50 billion 8.18 -$535.98 million $0.11 1,183.73

Kaya has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sarepta Therapeutics. Kaya is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sarepta Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics beats Kaya on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaya

(Get Free Report)

Kaya Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated legal cannabis enterprise, engages in the operation of psychedelic treatment clinics and medical cannabis dispensaries primarily in the United States. It offers a range of cannabis products, including flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. The company also operates retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name. In addition, it is involved in the development of a psychedelic treatment center under The Sacred Mushroom name, that provides its guests access to psilocybin treatments, located in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Alternative Fuels America, Inc. and changed its name to Kaya Holdings, Inc. in April 2015. Kaya Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene. The company is also developing SRP-5051, a peptide conjugated PMO that binds exon 51 of dystrophin pre-mRNA; and SRP-9003, a limb-girdle muscular dystrophies gene therapy program. It has collaboration and license agreements with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd; Nationwide Children's Hospital; Genevant Sciences; University of Florida; Dyno Therapeutics; Hansa Biopharma; Duke University; Genethon; and StrideBio. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Kaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.