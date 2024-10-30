Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.34 and traded as high as $39.43. Saul Centers shares last traded at $39.41, with a volume of 26,406 shares changing hands.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Saul Centers from $43.50 to $45.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Saul Centers

Saul Centers Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $951.20 million, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.34.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.29). Saul Centers had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $66.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Saul Centers, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 132.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saul Centers

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 235.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter worth about $224,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saul Centers

(Get Free Report)

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.