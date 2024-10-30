Seaport Res Ptn Boosts Earnings Estimates for Raymond James

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.65. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $10.32 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.25 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share.

RJF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raymond James from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Raymond James from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RJF

Raymond James Price Performance

Raymond James stock opened at $149.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $93.91 and a 52 week high of $149.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.55 and a 200-day moving average of $121.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,580,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,972,000 after buying an additional 378,033 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,505,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,689,000 after acquiring an additional 37,173 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Raymond James by 1.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,215,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,919,000 after acquiring an additional 25,494 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Raymond James by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,024,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,238,000 after acquiring an additional 113,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 2.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,874,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,153,000 after purchasing an additional 38,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.