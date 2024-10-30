Seaport Res Ptn Decreases Earnings Estimates for Rayonier

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rayonier in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Rayonier’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.86 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 14.78%. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RYN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Rayonier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rayonier

Rayonier Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $30.76 on Monday. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rayonier during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Rayonier by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 539.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rayonier

In related news, Director V. Larkin Martin sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $306,036.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,935.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.00%.

About Rayonier

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.