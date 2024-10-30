Seaport Res Ptn Expects Reduced Earnings for Weyerhaeuser

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report issued on Thursday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Weyerhaeuser’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus raised shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:WY opened at $30.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.79. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,381.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,381.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 99.2% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 47,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 23,432 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 22,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $832,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

