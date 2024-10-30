Seaport Res Ptn Has Bearish Outlook for LPX FY2024 Earnings

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $5.20 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.25. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $5.04 per share.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $98.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $91,053,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,255,474 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $103,363,000 after acquiring an additional 602,803 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,400 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after acquiring an additional 292,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 768.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 270,341 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $22,257,000 after acquiring an additional 239,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $16,371,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $3,046,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,886 shares in the company, valued at $55,773,027.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $3,046,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,886 shares in the company, valued at $55,773,027.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $245,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,791.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,900 shares of company stock worth $3,368,774 in the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.