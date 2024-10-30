Seed Innovations (LON:SEED) Shares Down 3.3% – Should You Sell?

Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.42 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). Approximately 521,105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 745,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

The company has a market cap of £2.80 million, a P/E ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.80.

In other Seed Innovations news, insider Edward (Ed) Peter McDermott acquired 1,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £2,189,500 ($2,839,450.14). In other Seed Innovations news, insider Edward (Ed) Peter McDermott acquired 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £2,189,500 ($2,839,450.14). Also, insider Lance De Jersey purchased 1,000,000 shares of Seed Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,968.49). Company insiders own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Seed Innovations Limited, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm prefers to focus on investments in innovative lifestyle, wellness, health, medical cannabis the technology sector and life sciences, medical cannabis and pharmaceuticals. It typically invests in North America and Europe but will consider investments elsewhere in the world.

