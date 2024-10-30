SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) EVP Philip Mccabe Sells 10,500 Shares

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) EVP Philip Mccabe sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $797,055.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,425.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $76.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.47. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.95 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.08 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in SEI Investments by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $717,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 0.9% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 26,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SEI Investments from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.