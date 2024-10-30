Shell (SHEL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Shell to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SHEL opened at $65.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $203.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.49 and a 200-day moving average of $70.66. Shell has a 52-week low of $60.34 and a 52-week high of $74.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Several brokerages have commented on SHEL. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

